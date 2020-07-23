Search continues for man accused stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues Thursday in Nova Scotia’s South Shore for a fugitive accused of stabbing a police sergeant, assaulting a woman and injuring a police dog.

Tobias Charles Doucette, who is in his 30s, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon when police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at the Bridgewater Hotel.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot.

An RCMP dog and handler located Doucette briefly Tuesday, but the suspect escaped, fleeing into the woods on foot off Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

RCMP officers maintain a roadblock as they search for a suspect after a Bridgewater Police Service officer was stabbed as he responded to a domestic violence complaint at The Bridgewater Hotel in Bridgewater, N.S. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The search continues today around the Bridgewater, N.S., area for the man suspected of domestic assault, stabbing a police officer in the neck and later injuring a police dog.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

Police say the dog was stabbed with a stick during the encounter.

They wouldn’t say whether Doucette was known to police, but cautioned that members of the public should avoid contact if they encounter him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020