Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Search continues for man accused stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2020 8:29 am
Search for man accused of stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day
The search for the man accused of stabbing a police officer and a police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., has entered its second day. Graeme Benjamin has the latest.

The search continues Thursday in Nova Scotia’s South Shore for a fugitive accused of stabbing a police sergeant, assaulting a woman and injuring a police dog.

Tobias Charles Doucette, who is in his 30s, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon when police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at the Bridgewater Hotel.

Read more: Search for man accused of stabbing officer, police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day

The suspect allegedly fled on foot.

An RCMP dog and handler located Doucette briefly Tuesday, but the suspect escaped, fleeing into the woods on foot off Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

Trending Stories
RCMP officers maintain a roadblock as they search for a suspect after a Bridgewater Police Service officer was stabbed as he responded to a domestic violence complaint at The Bridgewater Hotel in Bridgewater, N.S. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The search continues today around the Bridgewater, N.S., area for the man suspected of domestic assault, stabbing a police officer in the neck and later injuring a police dog.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
RCMP officers maintain a roadblock as they search for a suspect after a Bridgewater Police Service officer was stabbed as he responded to a domestic violence complaint at The Bridgewater Hotel in Bridgewater, N.S. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The search continues today around the Bridgewater, N.S., area for the man suspected of domestic assault, stabbing a police officer in the neck and later injuring a police dog.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

Police say the dog was stabbed with a stick during the encounter.

Story continues below advertisement

They wouldn’t say whether Doucette was known to police, but cautioned that members of the public should avoid contact if they encounter him.

Read more: https://globalnews.ca/news/7199765/emergency-alert-search-officer-stabbed-bridgewater/

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaDomestic ViolenceManhuntBridgewaterBridgewater PoliceBridgewater Nova ScotiaTobias Charles DoucetteConquerall Bank
Flyers
More weekly flyers