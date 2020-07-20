Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Elderly woman’s death in Dartmouth deemed a homicide

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 4:04 pm
Police investigating string of violent incidents in the HRM
It was a busy weekend for Halifax Regional Police, who are now investigating a suspicious death and three other violent crimes in Halifax and Dartmouth. Graeme Benjamin has the details.

Halifax Regional Police say the death of an 85-year-old woman in Dartmouth has been deemed a homicide.

Police say they responded to a report of a woman who was found dead at an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m. on July 11.

READ MORE: Halifax police identify woman in suspicious death investigation

Her death was later deemed suspicious. The woman has since been identified as 85-year-old Eleanor Noreen Harding.

Police say the medical examiner has completed the autopsy and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area of Lynwood Drive between the evening of July 9 and the morning of July 10 is still being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideHalifax Regional PoliceHRPLynwood DriveEleanor HardingEleanor Noreen HardingLynwood Drive homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers