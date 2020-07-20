Elderly woman’s death in Dartmouth deemed a homicide

Halifax Regional Police say the death of an 85-year-old woman in Dartmouth has been deemed a homicide.
Police say they responded to a report of a woman who was found dead at an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m. on July 11.
Her death was later deemed suspicious. The woman has since been identified as 85-year-old Eleanor Noreen Harding.
Police say the medical examiner has completed the autopsy and her death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area of Lynwood Drive between the evening of July 9 and the morning of July 10 is still being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
