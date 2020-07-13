Halifax police identify woman in suspicious death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police released the name of a woman who was found dead at a home in Dartmouth on Saturday morning.

Police have said they responded to an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m., in “relation to suspicious circumstances” where an 85-year-old woman was found dead.

READ MORE: Man injured in Halifax brawl with knives and bats

The force has now identified the woman as Eleanor Noreen Harding of Dartmouth.

“Information gathered during the investigation has led investigators to believe the death is suspicious,” police said in a statement on Monday.

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim of the suspicious death as Eleanor Noreen Harding of #Dartmouth https://t.co/4s8u3GiW95 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) July 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, police said they are continuing to process the scene.

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

“The investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time,” the release read.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about this incident or Harding’s recent activities is to contact police by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.