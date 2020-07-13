Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police identify woman in suspicious death investigation

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 12:27 pm
Halifax Regional Police have identified the 85-year-old woman whose death they are investigating as suspicious. A Halifax police sits outside of a home on Lynwood Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 13, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police have identified the 85-year-old woman whose death they are investigating as suspicious. A Halifax police sits outside of a home on Lynwood Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 13, 2020. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Halifax Regional Police released the name of a woman who was found dead at a home in Dartmouth on Saturday morning.

Police have said they responded to an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m., in “relation to suspicious circumstances” where an 85-year-old woman was found dead.

READ MORE: Man injured in Halifax brawl with knives and bats

The force has now identified the woman as Eleanor Noreen Harding of Dartmouth.

“Information gathered during the investigation has led investigators to believe the death is suspicious,” police said in a statement on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, police said they are continuing to process the scene.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

“The investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time,” the release read.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about this incident or Harding’s recent activities is to contact police by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthSuspicious DeathPolice investigationHalifax crimeEleanor Noreen HardingHalifax Suspicious DeathLynwood Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers