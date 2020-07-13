Menu

Crime

Man injured in Halifax brawl with knives and bats

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 10:11 am
Police responded to the report of an altercation on the section of the 2000 block of Brunswick Street.
Police responded to the report of an altercation on the section of the 2000 block of Brunswick Street. Graeme Benjamin/Twitter

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after they say a 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a group of adults fought with knives and bats near Brunswick and Cornwallis streets on Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports of a “physical altercation” at 6:09 p.m.

Police found some of the individuals involved, but say they found no one injured at the scene. They did, however, discover blood droplets in the 2000 block of Brunswick Street.

At 11:45 p.m., police found the 34-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the man sustained the injuries during the physical altercation in Halifax. The injured man declined medical treatment.

Trending Stories

“The investigators believe the suspect and victim are known to one another. Investigators are actively searching for the suspect,” police said Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

