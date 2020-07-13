Man injured in Halifax brawl with knives and bats

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after they say a 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a group of adults fought with knives and bats near Brunswick and Cornwallis streets on Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports of a “physical altercation” at 6:09 p.m.

Police found some of the individuals involved, but say they found no one injured at the scene. They did, however, discover blood droplets in the 2000 block of Brunswick Street.

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

At 11:45 p.m., police found the 34-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the man sustained the injuries during the physical altercation in Halifax. The injured man declined medical treatment.

“The investigators believe the suspect and victim are known to one another. Investigators are actively searching for the suspect,” police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE:Police shooting in Eastern Passage raises calls for more mental health supports

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

2:00 Police shooting raises calls for more mental health supports Police shooting raises calls for more mental health supports