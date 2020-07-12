Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate a suspicious death in Dartmouth on Sunday.

On Saturday, police responded to an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m., in “relation to suspicious circumstances” where an 85-year-old woman was found dead.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) did not offer more details on the matter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Officers with the Forensic Identification Unit were processing the scene on Saturday evening.

The Medical Examiners Service is working with police and the HRP said they will provide additional information when available.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

