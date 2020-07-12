Menu

Crime

Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate a suspicious death in Dartmouth on Sunday.

On Saturday, police responded to an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m., in “relation to suspicious circumstances” where an 85-year-old woman was found dead.

Read more: Police shooting in Eastern Passage raises calls for more mental health supports

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) did not offer more details on the matter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Officers with the Forensic Identification Unit were processing the scene on Saturday evening.

The Medical Examiners Service is working with police and the HRP said they will provide additional information when available.

Halifax board of police commissioners examined issue of defunding the police
Halifax board of police commissioners examined issue of defunding the police

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

