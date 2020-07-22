Menu

Crime

‘We loved her’: Friends remember Vancouver double-homicide victim ahead of killer’s sentencing

By Rumina Daya Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 12:53 pm
Friends remember Vancouver murder victim on eve of killer's sentencing hearing
On the eve of the sentencing of her killer, friends of a Vancouver woman who was murdered with her husband in their own home are remembering the life that was snuffed out so violently. Rumina Daya reports.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers.

Friends of a woman killed with her husband in a random attack in 2017 are speaking for the first time about their loss and her legacy, ahead of the killer’s sentencing hearing that’s set to begin on Wednesday.

Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, and Richard Jones, 68, were killed inside their Vancouver home in an attack involving a hatchet and a baseball hat that the trial judge called “incomprehensible.”

“We loved her. She was so vibrant,” said Gwen Epstein, a friend of Mah-Jones who was a retired occupational therapist and dedicated dancer.

“Dianna is my inspiration. I’m so inspired by her independence, her braveness, how fit she was,” friend Danielle Bradley added.

Read more: Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam guilty of first-degree murder in Vancouver double killing

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam was found guilty in June on two counts of first-degree murder.

Kam slashed Jones more than 100 times and cut Mah-Jones’ throat, then ate a peach and drank milk from the couple’s fridge before leaving their home.

Vancouver police reveal how they caught Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam
Vancouver police reveal how they caught Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam

Key pieces of evidence in convicting Kam were a tiny speck of Mah-Jones’ blood discovered on the hinge of his glasses and his DNA found under Mah-Jones’ fingernails.

Trending Stories

“Oh, she would have fought to the end. She would have,” friend Dell Catherall told Global News.

“I don’t know what his face looked like, but it would have been like he’d been in a cat fight. She was ferocious, but only ferocious when she had to be strong, like it was her strength and her toughness. So it would have been horrible. Absolutely horrible.”

Read more: Judge allows ‘gaming consciousness’ evidence to be admitted in Vancouver double murder trial

The couple’s friends said they hope Kam will get two life sentences. The hearing begins on Wednesday, with victim impact statements, in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Guilty verdict in Rocky Rambo first degree murder trial
Guilty verdict in Rocky Rambo first degree murder trial
