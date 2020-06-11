Menu

Crime

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam guilty of 1st-degree murder in Marpole double-killing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 7:11 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 7:12 pm
Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam testifies at his murder trial in Vancouver on Jan. 30, 2020.
Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam testifies at his murder trial in Vancouver on Jan. 30, 2020. Felicity Don

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has been found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2017 murder of two people inside their Vancouver home.

Kam had pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of respected occupational therapist Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, and her retired husband Richard Jones, 68.

Closing arguments begin in trial of Marpole double-killer Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam

The question before Justice Laura Gerow was not whether Kam killed Mah-Jones and Jones, but whether it was planned and deliberate.

Story continues below advertisement

Kam had admitted to the slayings and described them in detail on the stand.

READ MORE: Judge allows ‘gaming consciousness’ evidence to be admitted in Vancouver double murder trial

The court heard that Kam was obsessed with violent video games, including testimony from clinical psychologist Dr. Edward Shen, who said he may have been in a “gaming consciousness.”

Kam’s defence pushed the theory that the accused thought he was in one of those video games at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors rejected that theory, arguing that Kam had planned the killing in advance. Crown said Kam had bought weapons, hid before both attacks and deliberately dumped evidence.

Crown had shown evidence that Kam had done internet searches for crime scene cleanup, tasers and drugs to knock people out, suggesting it was part of his preparation for the crime.

— With files from Rumina Daya and Sean Boynton

 

 

