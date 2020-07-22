Religious anti-masker commands ‘demon’ to leave store aisle ‘in Jesus Christ’s name’

Send this page to someone via email

A maskless woman called on Jesus Christ for help while grocery shopping on Tuesday.

In a video shared to Twitter by user @davenewworld_2, a woman can be seen perusing a store aisle in what they later claimed is a Frey Meyer store in Longview, Wash., where it is now required to wear a mask or face covering inside places of business.

“Religious anti-masker with a terrible hair stylist won’t let anyone in the aisle until she can pick out what she wants,” the tweet, which now has more than 1,000 retweets, reads.

The store location declined to comment when Global News reached out via phone.

“I said get off this aisle,” the unidentified woman can be heard yelling. “I command you in Jesus Christ’s name to get off this aisle.”

Mask-wearing employees of the store can be seen attempting to corral the woman and reason with her, but she refuses to calm down, screaming: “Back off! Back off!

“You need to leave, in Jesus Christ’s mighty name,” she adds.

At one point, the angry shopper gets face to face with a woman and tells her: “Get off this aisle. You are a demon. Get off this aisle and buy something.”

The shopper walks back down the aisle, requesting that everyone stay away until she finishes picking up what she needs.

“That’s right. Until I buy something, then I will happily leave,” she says. “I refuse you all and cast you into the life of fire in Jesus Christ’s mighty name.”

“Have respect for Jesus Christ’s saints,” she says, demanding an employee wait for her to finish shopping before walking down the aisle.

The person filming asks if this is how the woman thinks she’ll get her message across.

“She doesn’t want anyone to go down that aisle until she can get what she wants and leave the aisle,” the person says in the background. “So she’s rebuking everyone that enters the aisle.”

Twitter user @TeraLee67964018 responded to the original tweet with a followup video of what appears to be the same incident. In it, a woman — who the social media user claims is the same woman from before — can be seen being held down on the floor by a man.

“It didn’t end well for this Karen though,” the user writes.

"It didn't end well for this Karen though," the user writes.

In the video, a person can be heard saying in the background: “She can say whatever she wants, but she was getting in elderly ladies’ faces and stuff, and that’s not cool.

“They were on the aisle, and she was screaming in their faces and chasing them off.”

