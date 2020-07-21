Winnipeg home razed by fire may be linked to Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe killing: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man whose body was found dumped in Portage la Prairie may be connected to a home that burned down in Winnipeg’s North End just days before the grisly find last month, RCMP now say.

Police began investigating after the man’s body was found on Baker Street in Portage la Prairie June 24.

After working for weeks to identify the man, police said Monday they had positively identified him as Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, a man from Steinbach who had been living in Winnipeg when he died.

Police have not said how Reimer-Wiebe was killed.

#rcmpmb has identified the victim of Portage la Prairie homicide as Gerhard (George) Reimer-Wiebe, a 27yo male from Steinbach who was living in Wpg. Officers need info on his activities in Wpg between May 15 & June 20. Call tip line: 431-489-8551 Link: https://t.co/dfP3vFUKkO pic.twitter.com/1a4erRGt2X — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 20, 2020

On Tuesday police said investigators now believe a home at 381 Alfred Ave. in Winnipeg may be connected to their homicide investigation into Reimber-Weibe’s death.

The home was destroyed by fire on June 20.

Crews reported heavy flames and smoke when they were called to the house fire just after 6 a.m.

Fire crews on site of the house fire. Michael Draven/Global News

No injuries were reported in the fire, which left the home a total loss, officials said at the time. The home was later destroyed for safety reasons, RCMP say.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and an estimate on damage wasn’t immediately available.

Investigation to close roadway

On Tuesday police said the RCMP’s major crime services would be at the scene on Alfred Avenue over the next three days investigating in connection with the ongoing homicide case.

Alfred Avenue between Salter Street and Aikins Street will be closed to local traffic only during the investigation, RCMP said.

Police have not said why they believe the home may be connected to the homicide.

Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe. Manitoba RCMP

Last week, before RCMP had identified the Reimer-Wiebe, police released photos and surveillance video of four people — two men and two women — they say were seen travelling together through Portage in a dark-coloured SUV on June 20.

At the time they asked for the public’s help notifying the four, who stopped at the Shell/Circle K on Saskatchewan Avenue around 4 a.m., telling media they may have information that is useful to investigators.

After receiving more than 250 tips in less than 48 hours, police later said Friday they no longer needed the public’s help identifying the four individuals who were seen in the surveillance video.

On Monday police said Reimer-Wiebe, who also went by the first name “George,” had been known to frequent Winnipeg homeless shelters, and they’re reaching out to anyone who may know about his activities between May 15 and June 20 of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8551.

