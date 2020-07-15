Manitoba RCMP to release more details on Portage la Prairie homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Manitoba are expected to give an update Wednesday on a homicide investigation launched after the body of an as-of-yet unidentified man was found in Portage la Prairie last month.

Last week police asked for help identifying the victim, who was found near Baker Street June 24.

RCMP have called a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the case Wednesday, and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Police say the victim is a man between the ages of 20 and 40, who stood somewhere between 5’7″ and 6’2″ tall. They say the man had brown hair, possibly medium length, and had scoliosis of the spine.

Anyone with information about the victim, or anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

