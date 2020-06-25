Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police are investigating after human remains were found in Portage la Prairie Wednesday.
Police are investigating after human remains were found in Portage la Prairie Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES / Lee Brown

Police in Portage la Prairie are investigating human remains found Wednesday.

Police said Thursday the remains were found near Baker Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after refusing to wear mask on plane from Vancouver

They say the identity of the remains is still unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Portage RCMP continue to investigate along with RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Snow storm downs wreaks havoc in Portage la Prairie, Man.
Snow storm downs wreaks havoc in Portage la Prairie, Man.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPolice investigationPortage la Prairiehuman remains foundBody found in PortageHuman Remains PortagePortage Body FoundRCMP investigation Portage la Prairie
Flyers
More weekly flyers