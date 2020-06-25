Human remains found in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Police in Portage la Prairie are investigating human remains found Wednesday.
Police said Thursday the remains were found near Baker Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
They say the identity of the remains is still unknown.
Portage RCMP continue to investigate along with RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
