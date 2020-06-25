Human remains found in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Portage la Prairie are investigating human remains found Wednesday.

Police said Thursday the remains were found near Baker Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

They say the identity of the remains is still unknown.

On June 24, at 9:30 pm, #rcmpmb responded to a report of found human remains near Baker Ave, in Portage la Prairie. The identity of the remains is unknown. RCMP & the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, continue to investigate. Updates to be provided as the investigation progresses. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 25, 2020

Portage RCMP continue to investigate along with RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

