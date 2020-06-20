Winnipeg home a ‘total loss’ after house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a house fire on Saturday just after 6 a.m.

When crews arrived at the 300 block of Alfred Avenue they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Crews used aerial ladders to launch a defensive attack and to protect neighbouring homes from the spread of flames.

Nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available, but the home is expected to be a total loss, officials said.

