Winnipeg home a ‘total loss’ after house fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:33 pm
Updated June 20, 2020 2:14 pm
Fire crews on site of the house fire. .
Fire crews on site of the house fire. . Michael Draven/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a house fire on Saturday just after 6 a.m.

When crews arrived at the 300 block of Alfred Avenue they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Crews used aerial ladders to launch a defensive attack and to protect neighbouring homes from the spread of flames.

Nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available, but the home is expected to be a total loss, officials said.

Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg
