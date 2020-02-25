Menu

Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s north end

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 6:24 am
Updated February 25, 2020 7:24 am
Multiple fires were reported in the city's north end on Monday night.
Global News

Winnipeg fire crews were busy Monday night after being called to the scene of multiple suspicious fires in the city’s north end.

Crews were first called to a garage fire in the 400 block of Mountain Avenue at 8:49 p.m.

After attending to the fire, they were then called to a second garage fire just blocks away in the 500 block of College Avenue at 9:11 p.m.

Shortly after, crews attended another fire in an attached garage at 9:41 p.m. in the 700 block of Redwood Avenue.

Minutes later, a fourth garage fire was reported not too far away, in the 700 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Following the garage fires, two garbage fires were also reported in the same area, one in the back lane of Magnus Avenue, another in the back lane of Manitoba Avenue.

Crews say all fires were promptly put out and there are no reported injuries.

The incidents are considered suspicious and are under investigation.

