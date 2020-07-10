Unidentified body found in Portage la Prairie was a victim of homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The discovery of a body in Portage la Prairie last month is now being investigated by the homicide unit, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the victim, who was found near Baker Street June 24.

On Friday police said the victim is a man between the ages of 20 and 40, who stood somewhere between 5’7″ and 6’2″ tall. They say the man had brown hair, possibly medium length, and had scoliosis of the spine.

Anyone with information about the victim, or anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

