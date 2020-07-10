Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Unidentified body found in Portage la Prairie was a victim of homicide: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police say human remains found in Portage la Prairie June 24 are now being investigated as a homicide.
Police say human remains found in Portage la Prairie June 24 are now being investigated as a homicide. The Canadian Press

The discovery of a body in Portage la Prairie last month is now being investigated by the homicide unit, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the victim, who was found near Baker Street June 24.

Read more: Winnipeg girl, 13, killed in crash near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

On Friday police said the victim is a man between the ages of 20 and 40, who stood somewhere between 5’7″ and 6’2″ tall. They say the man had brown hair, possibly medium length, and had scoliosis of the spine.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the victim, or anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Patient with brain injury walks away from RCH
Patient with brain injury walks away from RCH
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHomicideWinnipeg crimeHuman RemainsManitoba crimescoliosisBody found in PortagePortage la Prairie Homicidewho is the man killed in portage la prairie
Flyers
More weekly flyers