Portage la Prairie homicide victim identified as Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man found in late June near Baker Street in Portage la Prairie, Man., has been identified.

Manitoba RCMP put out a call to the public on July 10, with a second appeal July 15, in hopes of finding out the victim’s identity in a death they determined was a homicide.

The second public appeal yielded details that helped police identify the man as Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, a man from Steinbach who had been living in Winnipeg.

Read more: RCMP say unidentified man in Portage la Prairie homicide may have been from Winnipeg

Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP said Reimer-Wiebe, who also went by the first name “George,” had been known to frequent Winnipeg homeless shelters, and they’re reaching out to anyone who may know about his activities between May 15 and June 20 of this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8551.

1:24 RCMP look for answers in Portage la Prairie homicide case RCMP look for answers in Portage la Prairie homicide case