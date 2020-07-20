Who is exempt from Quebec’s mask law and why some may not be complying

On Saturday, wearing masks became mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Quebec.

The regulation applies to everyone aged 12 and up, but the government says people with specific medical conditions can be exempt.

Experts say there are few people who qualify.

“In early June, the Canadian Thoracic Society — a professional association made of thoracic medicine specialists — came out and very clearly said there are no medical conditions they are aware of, for which there is any evidence that wearing masks exacerbates them,” said Dr. Matthew Oughton, infectious diseases specialist. “So this pertains to people with chronic lung disease — things like asthma or chronic restrictive pulmonary diseases.”

Oughton says people with physical or intellectual disabilities could be exempt, for example, if an individual doesn’t have the ability to put on and take off their mask.

But he says at the end of the day, it boils down to trying to change someone’s habits and a society’s culture, which isn’t always easy.

Psychologist, Pierre Faubert says, there are a variety of reasons why some people are reluctant to wear a mask — some may believe that their rights are being violated, while others may believe because the virus is invisible, it’s not real.

“Anything that will impede our breathing can be seen as a threat to our lives,” said Faubert. “So some people may feel very justified for all kinds of reasons — maybe being claustrophobic for one, or in a situation where they were unable to breathe.”

On Saturday, police were called to intervene inside a Montreal Tim Hortons, after a man refused to wear a mask.

In the four-minute video that went viral on social media, it shows police pepper-spraying and then tackling the man to the ground, when he refused to leave or co-operate.

On Monday, Quebec’s deputy premier said the vast majority of Quebecers seem to be respecting the rules — but there were still calls made to police about those who did not comply.

“If there is someone who refuses to comply, it’s up to the owner [of the establishment] to call the authorities,” said Geneviève Guilbault. “There were 72 calls to the Sûreté du Quebec.”

