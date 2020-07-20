Quebec officials to provide update as province sees 150 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on the government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday amid a rise in new infections.

Authorities reported 150 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The health crisis has led to 57,616 infections in the province since it began in March.

There are two more deaths from the previous day, bringing the death toll to 5,657. Quebec continues to lead the country in fatalities and infections.

The number of hospitalizations stayed the same, with 251 patients as of Monday. Of them, there are 17 people in intensive care.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Dr. Richard Massé of the province’s public health department will address developments at 1 p.m. at the national assembly.

