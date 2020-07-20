Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec officials to provide update as province sees 150 new coronavirus cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 11:16 am
A sign advising people to wear face masks is shown in a department store in Montreal, Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A sign advising people to wear face masks is shown in a department store in Montreal, Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on the government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday amid a rise in new infections.

Authorities reported 150 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The health crisis has led to 57,616 infections in the province since it began in March.

Read more: Protesters march against mandatory masks outside premier’s Montreal office

There are two more deaths from the previous day, bringing the death toll to 5,657. Quebec continues to lead the country in fatalities and infections.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of hospitalizations stayed the same, with 251 patients as of Monday. Of them, there are 17 people in intensive care.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Dr. Richard Massé of the province’s public health department will address developments at 1 p.m. at the national assembly.

Story continues below advertisement
Montreal man arrested for disobeying mandatory mask rule in Tim Hortons
Montreal man arrested for disobeying mandatory mask rule in Tim Hortons
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusGenevieve Guilbault
Flyers
More weekly flyers