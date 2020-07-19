Protesters march against mandatory masks outside Premier Legault’s Montréal office

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, Quebec became the first province to make the wearing of face masks mandatory. That is not sitting well with some people.

On Sunday afternoon, about 100 people gathered for an anti-mask protest in downtown Montréal outside Premier François Legault’s office.

“I’m here to take back our freedom and protest against the absolute tyranny that is being imposed on us by our government with no scientific evidence,” said Vanessa Glavac, one of the protesters.

Glavac is questioning the decision to make masks mandatory months into the pandemic.

“If they were such an important health measure, then they should have been implemented immediately not six months into the pandemic not when deaths are lowering,” Glavac told Global News.

Many of the protesters say that they are tired of getting conflicting information from different sources.

“We research them and we are not finding out all the truth, which is frustrating for many people. That is why this is going on,” protester Antonio Pietroniro said.

“I follow science, I look online every day and follow the scientific strategies,” said fellow protester Sharon Chanti.

One day after the province of Quebec made masks mandatory in all indoor public places. An anti mask protest takes place downtown Montréal outside François Legault's office. pic.twitter.com/4ZKim8O3oQ — Kwabena Oduro (@Kwabz9) July 19, 2020

Some people say they are complying with the rules because they have too but they don’t want to be told what to do.

“I think why we are here now is because we want those things to stop. We want to live free without wearing that mask,” said David Duclos.

“We should be allowed to choose what we do with our bodies. Nobody has the right to choose over us,” Pietroniro told Global News.

On Saturday afternoon, a man at a Montreal Tim Horton’s was arrested after refusing to wear a mask.

“I feel very sad and I think it’s not the last incident we are going to see more and more,” said Chanti.

The police were called to the restaurant after the man refused to put on a mask or leave the store.

“In cases where people don’t want to comply we are not asking merchants to physically get into a scuffle with someone who won’t comply. So, in that case, they call for the police to have the person expelled,” André Durocher, Montreal police spokesperson, said.

Protesters say they will continue “fighting for their freedom” until the new ruling is overturned. Montreal police say they will continue enforcing the rules, as it is part of their job.

While no other province has made wearing masks in indoor public spaces mandatory, dozens of municipalities across the country have down so.