Quebec becomes first province to make masks mandatory in enclosed public places

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec becomes the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public spaces on Saturday as cases rise again with 158 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

The province has seen 57,300 coronavirus cases and 5,654 deaths. Quebec public health authorities noted two additional deaths were recorded since Friday and five others occured before July 10.

The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, comes as Quebecers begin their two-week construction holiday.

Businesses can be subject to fines between $400 and $6,000 if costumers are caught violating the new rule.

READ MORE: Quebec will not close bars as Legault says recent rise in coronavirus cases due to private gatherings

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Authorities noted a 12-case decrease in hospitalizations on Saturday bringing the total to 248. Among those hospitalized, 15 are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, according to the latest available data, Quebec conducted 15,258 tests. Long line-ups at screening clinics were noticed across the island of Montreal this week after authorities urged those who have attended bars since Canada Day to get tested.

Premier François Legault said the province will not be shutting down bars again for the time being, despite the increase in daily cases.

During Friday’s press conference, Legault said he consulted with public health authorities and that the recent surge in new COVID-19 infections appears to be stemming from private parties and not from bars.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 screening clinics open in Montreal after long lines, cases linked to bars

Following the announcement of the mask rule, some Quebecers have joined protests against the measure, arguing the government shouldn’t have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren’t deeply affected by COVID-19.

But Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, responded by stating all Quebecers should get in the habit of wearing masks to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Kalina Laframboise