Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec coronavirus cases top 57,000 as province reports 141 new infections

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 11:17 am
New COVID-19 screening clinics open in Montreal after long lines, cases linked to bars
New screening clinics in Montreal have opened after five-hour-long wait times were recorded at clinics like the Hotel-Dieu facility in the city’s Plateau area.

Authorities in Quebec reported 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 57,142.

The health crisis has killed 5,647 to date after one more death was recorded from the previous day.

Read more: Quebec premier says bars could close following recent increase in COVID-19 cases

There are 260 patients in hospital, a decrease of 17 from Thursday. The number of people in intensive care has dropped by four to 16.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec remains the province with the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19 in the country.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers