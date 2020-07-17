Quebec coronavirus cases top 57,000 as province reports 141 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in Quebec reported 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 57,142.

The health crisis has killed 5,647 to date after one more death was recorded from the previous day.

There are 260 patients in hospital, a decrease of 17 from Thursday. The number of people in intensive care has dropped by four to 16.

Quebec remains the province with the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19 in the country.

