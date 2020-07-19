Require masks in restaurants, bars to stop coronavirus, Toronto mayor says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is asking Ontario’s premier for six changes to the province’s Stage 3 reopening order when it comes to eat-in dining and drinking.

Among other things, the city wants mandatory face coverings for staff and patrons of restaurants and bars.

It also wants customers to have to remain seated, earlier closing hours, and all patrons logged.

The request comes in a letter from Mayor John Tory to Doug Ford.

While much of the province has moved to Stage 3, Toronto and other areas remain in Stage 2 for now.

Tory says he knows Ford is also worried about a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have seen in other jurisdictions that further reopening can lead to increased outbreaks of COVID-19 and growing case count numbers. We do not want to go in that direction. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 19, 2020