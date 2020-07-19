Menu

Health

Require masks in restaurants, bars to stop coronavirus, Toronto mayor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Most Ontario bars get stage 3 reopening go-ahead
WATCH ABOVE: Across Ontario Friday, many regions were able to enter the third stage of the province’s reopening plan – and that includes indoor bars. While some applauded the move, others wanted the Ontario government to reconsider. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Toronto is asking Ontario’s premier for six changes to the province’s Stage 3 reopening order when it comes to eat-in dining and drinking.

Among other things, the city wants mandatory face coverings for staff and patrons of restaurants and bars.

It also wants customers to have to remain seated, earlier closing hours, and all patrons logged.

Read more: ‘Significant risk’: Ontario Medical Association urges government to reconsider indoor reopening of bars

The request comes in a letter from Mayor John Tory to Doug Ford.

While much of the province has moved to Stage 3, Toronto and other areas remain in Stage 2 for now.

Tory says he knows Ford is also worried about a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

