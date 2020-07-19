Ontario reports 164 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths; total cases top 37,600

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 164 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 37,604.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Thirty-seven of today’s cases are from Windsor-Essex with 48 from the Peel Region.”

Twenty-five cases were from Toronto and 16 from Ottawa.

A total of 33,407 cases are considered resolved, making up 88.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

“Yesterday, Ontario processed nearly 27,000 #COVID19 tests as the province continues to lead Canada in daily testing, a key component of our safe reopening plan,” Elliott added.

Three new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,751.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 101 (down by four), with 34 in intensive care (up by one) and 23 on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

17,409 people are male

19,913 people are female

1,957 people are 19 and under

11,300 people are 20 to 39

11,370 people are 40 to 59

6,965 people are 60 to 79

6,006 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,841 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, the same as Saturday. There are currently 17 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 40 active cases among long-term care residents and 60 among staff.

