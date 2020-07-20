Update on Manitoba coronavirus cases coming Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against the novel coronavirus Monday.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, has scheduled a press conference from the legislative building for 1 p.m.

The province’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases reported since March sits at 343 after seven new cases were identified over the weekend.

Six of those cases were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 18 active COVID-19 cases and 318 individuals have recovered from the disease.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.