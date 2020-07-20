Menu

Health

Update on Manitoba coronavirus cases coming Monday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against the novel coronavirus Monday.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, has scheduled a press conference from the legislative building for 1 p.m.

Global News will stream the media briefing live in this story.

The province’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases reported since March sits at 343 after seven new cases were identified over the weekend.

Read more: Coronavirus — Manitoba sees 6 more cases Sunday

Six of those cases were reported Sunday.

Trending Stories

As of Sunday, there were 18 active COVID-19 cases and 318 individuals have recovered from the disease.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Coronavirus: Manitoba Shared Health says workers to receive ‘enhanced access’ to specialized PPE
Coronavirus: Manitoba Shared Health says workers to receive ‘enhanced access’ to specialized PPE

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegDr. Brent Roussin
