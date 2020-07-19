Coronavirus: Manitoba sees 6 more cases Sunday

Manitoba public health officials say there are six new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Sunday morning.
That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province to 343.
Right now there are 18 active confirmed cases and 318 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.
On Friday the province issued warnings for several Winnipeg-area businesses, where a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited while symptomatic.
Those include:
- Dollarama at 1560 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 3 and 6 p.m. July 8;
- Walmart at 1576 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 5 and 6 p.m. July 8;
- Smitty’s at 1512 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 8 and 9 p.m. July 8;
- Tim Hortons at 3965 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. July 10
Public Health also issued a warning for anyone who attended the Safeway/Starbucks at 921 18th St. N. in Brandon between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on July 11.
The province is warning anyone who may have been at these locations at the specified times to self-monitor for symptoms.
