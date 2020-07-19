Canada reports 4 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 110,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 336 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as well as four more deaths.

The new numbers bring the country’s total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 110,307. A total of 8,852 people in Canada have died from the coronavirus.

More than 97,000 people have since recovered from their infections, however, while the amount of tests administered has surpassed the four million mark.

As of Friday, at least 88 per cent of Canada’s COVID-19 cases have recovered from the virus.

The numbers released on Sunday do not cover all the regions in the country, however, due to provinces including B.C., Alberta, P.E.I. and the territories not releasing data over the weekend.

Among the provinces that did report new COVID-19 data, Ontario added 164 new cases of the virus, plus three more deaths. The figures bring the provincial total to 37,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as 2,751 deaths from the virus.

Quebec reported 166 new cases of the virus on Sunday as well as one new death. The new numbers bring the province’s case and death tolls to 57,466 and 5,655, respectively.

New Brunswick also announced one new case of the coronavirus on July 19, bringing its total infections to 169 — 163 cases of which have since recovered.

Manitoba also reported new six cases on Sunday — but the province didn’t specify whether the cases are considered confirmed or presumptive. They have not been reflected in Global News’ tally, which only includes laboratory-confirmed cases.

Not including the diagnoses announced on Saturday and Sunday, Manitoba has a total of 325 confirmed cases and 11 presumptive cases.

Saskatchewan added five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but subtracted three previously announced diagnoses due to them being misidentified as positive. Total lab-confirmed cases of the virus now stand at 943 in the province.

Both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero new cases on Sunday during their daily updates.

In a statement released Sunday, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said that an average of 40,000 people were tested daily across Canada over the past week — with one per cent testing positive.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam reiterated the ways that the virus can spread, which can include close contact with an infectious person or exposing oneself to surfaces with the virus on it.

“We don’t know yet exactly how long the virus causing COVID-19 lives on surfaces. Current evidence suggests it can live on objects and surfaces for anywhere from a few hours to days,” wrote Tam.

As of July 19, the new coronavirus has infected over 14.3 million people, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University. Over 600,000 people have since died due to virus.