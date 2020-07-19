South Edmonton collision leaves 2 people in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in south Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Police said two pickup trucks collided head-on on Ellerslie Road near 17 Street.

One of the trucks crossed the centre line and collided with the other, police said.

Two people were transported to hospital in critical condition, while a third person was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

The Edmonton police major collision team was called in to investigate.

“At this point, it’s just going to come down to whether speed or alcohol are factors. Those are always things in any major collision investigation, those are the first two questions that come to mind as to what are the factors coming into this,” acting Sgt. Darren Sunley said.

A week earlier an 18-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in the same area.

