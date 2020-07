Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in east Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

The intersection at 50 Street and 82 Avenue has been closed down, as well as the southbound lanes of 50 Street while officers investigate.

Police said the cyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EMS.

More to come…

