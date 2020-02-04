Menu

News

Bike safety in Edmonton: the push for new road rules

By Vinesh Pratap Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 7:30 pm
Updated February 4, 2020 7:33 pm
Edmonton City Council voted in favour of voted in favour of removing bike lanes on 95th Ave. from 142nd to 189th St. July 8, 2015.
Global News

Slowly, there’s been a growth in the number of cyclists around Edmonton and now, there’s a push to make the roads safer for those on two wheels.

“There were a couple of times where I definitely had uncomfortable instances of just being on a collector road,” said Stephen Raitz, with Paths for People.

It’s one of several organizations wanting to see new safe-passing rules for motorists, similar to what Calgary has in place now.

There, motorists are required to give between one and 1.5 metres of space, depending on the speed limit, when passing a cyclist.

The potential fine is $203.

Edmonton Councillor Ben Henderson has asked for more information from city staff.

“I don’t know if enforcement is really the issue,” Henderson said.

“I think it’s an educational tool as much as anything else.”

Paths for People suggests the rules wouldn’t have to apply where there are separated bike lanes.

“This bylaw would ensure that cycling can be more comfortable for more people if we’re using the roads as we’re allowed to use,” Raitz said.

More details are expected later this year.

