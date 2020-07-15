Pedestrian killed in central Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

An intersection in central Edmonton has been shut down as police investigate a two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Just after noon, Edmonton police sent out a media release to say the intersection at 95 Street and 103A Avenue in the Boyle Street neighbourhood was closed until further notice.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision and “subsequent pedestrian fatality,” according to EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison.

Further details about the collision were not released but an ETS DATS bus was at the scene, which was cordoned off by police tape. A light-coloured SUV was also at the scene. Both vehicles were damaged.

Vehicles and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

Edmonton police investigate a pedestrian fatality at the intersection at 95 Street and 103A Avenue Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

