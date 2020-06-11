Motorcyclist sent to hospital after south Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital early Thursday morning after a collision in south Edmonton.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit arrived to the area of Gateway Boulevard between Ellerslie Road and 41 Avenue SW at around 1:15 a.m.

Police on scene said a man in his 40s was sent to hospital with “undetermined injuries” after his motorcycle crashed.

The far right lanes of Gateway Boulevard were closed off by police, forcing northbound traffic into the left lanes.

Police said there were no witnesses and no other vehicles in the area when they arrived on scene.

A man in his 40s was sent to hospital after a motorcycle collision on Gateway Boulevard between 41 Avenue SW and Ellerslie Road Thursday, June 11, 2020.

