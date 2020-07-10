Menu

Traffic

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Edmonton collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Edmonton Friday.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street just before 2 p.m.

Police said one of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. STARS Air Ambulance was at the scene Friday afternoon.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

Police did not have any information about injuries to the other driver or passengers. It’s not known have many other people might have been involved in the collision.

It appeared the collision involved a blue car and a navy pickup truck.

The intersection was closed in all directions Friday afternoon and police anticipated the area would be shut down for several hours.

At least two fire trucks, four police vehicles, an EMS vehicle and an ambulance were on scene Friday afternoon.

The Major Collision Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision at Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in Edmonton Friday, July 10, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News
