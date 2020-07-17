Edmonton police issue warning to public after convicted sex offender released on bail

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally said Poburan was charged with uttering threats. It has since been corrected to say he has been charged with criminal harassment. We regret the error.

Police issued a warning to Edmontonians on Friday after a convicted sex offender was released on bail after being charged with criminal harassment.

In a news release, police said they believe 51-year-old Curtis Poburan “poses a significant risk of harm to the community, particularly against someone under the age of 16.”

READ MORE: Edmonton man accused of sexual assault of young girl returns to jail

Poburan was charged with two offences “under section 264(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.” The section refers to criminal harassment.

According to police, the charges stem from an incident that saw someone approach “two unknown boys in a park, harassing them and causing them to reasonably fear for their safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to police to ask when and where the incident occurred and when charges were laid. Police said he was “recently released on bail” and now living in the Edmonton area.

“Poburan is a diagnosed pedophile with a history of sexual offences against male children and attempting to lure them from parks and public areas,” police said, adding his release comes with a number of conditions.

He must live at an approved residence and not change that residence without permission. He also is not allowed to go to public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, schoolgrounds or community centres where the presence of anyone under the age of 16 could also be expected.

Police added that Poburan cannot work or volunteer if it means he would have a position of trust or authority over a person under the age of 16. He is also not allowed to have any communication with anyone under the age of 16 unless he receives permission to do so.

Police said if anyone sees Poburan breach any of his conditions, they should call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

READ MORE: Police issue warning to Edmontonians about release of ‘high-risk’ sex offender

Friday’s warning marked the third time police have issued such an advisory to Edmontonians about Poburan since 2017. The most recent warning came last month.

Story continues below advertisement