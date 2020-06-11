Menu

Crime

Police issue warning about sexual offender living in Edmonton area without conditions

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 11, 2020 7:07 pm
Edmonton police said convicted sexual offender Curtis Poburan is no longer under any conditions or supervision after completing his sentence and probation.
Edmonton police said convicted sexual offender Curtis Poburan is no longer under any conditions or supervision after completing his sentence and probation. Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning about a convicted sexual offender believed to present a significant risk of harm to the community, particularly children.

Police say Curtis Poburan, 51, is a convicted sexual offender who is no longer bound by any conditions or form of supervision after completing his sentence and term of probation.

He is living in the Edmonton area.

Police said Poburan is a diagnosed pedophile with a history of sexual offences against male children who has been known to attempt to lure boys from parks and public areas.

READ MORE: Police issue warning to Edmontonians about release of ‘high-risk’ sex offender

According to police, the 51-year-old was recently subject to a public complaint where he was seen approaching children in Gariepy Park at 17404 57 Ave.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Poburan is of particular risk to boys under the age of 16.

This isn’t the first time the EPS has issued a warning about Poburan. In 2017, a similar warning was issued with a number of conditions he would be under, which included refraining from engaging or attempting to engage with any person under 16.

Police said Poburan stands 5-11 and weighs 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Poburan is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Police said this information was released after weighing all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief this information is in the public interest.

The EPS added this information was released to allow citizens to take “suitable precautionary measures” and not to encourage any kind of vigilante action.

