Edmonton man accused of sexual assault of young girl will return to jail

A man accused of sexual assault will be returned to jail, after his bail release was overturned in court Tuesday, following weeks of public protests outside his family home in west Edmonton.

Wade Stene has been charged in connection to an incident in early March involving an eight-year-old girl.

On March 10, in the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue, the girl was pulled into a vehicle and sexually assaulted before being dropped off nearby, police said.

Stene, 37, was released on bail earlier this month.

While the Edmonton Police Service regularly issues warnings about sex offenders who are released, it took the unusual step on June 17 of issuing a warning related to someone whose case has not yet been tried.

Since his release, protesters have swarmed the area around Stene’s home, calling for him to be returned to jail as he awaits trial.

On Tuesday, a court ruling overturned the bail decision.

While the family of the girl who was assaulted initially expressed outrage at his release, they later said the ongoing protests were becoming a “concern” to the neighbourhood.

“We are heartbroken and angry that Mr. Stene has been released on bail… and believe that the more appropriate decision would have been to keep him in prison until his hearing,” a family member of the victim, who Global News is not naming to protect the girl’s identity, said in an email on June 22.

“However, we do not condone the harassment and threats Mr. Stene’s family has experienced. We hope that future protests will be directed at the courthouse and not at Mr. Stene’s home.”

Stene’s lawyer, Mark Jones, filed a Police Act Complaint last week, saying the public warning issued by the EPS “undermined the role of courts in our society and was willfully or negligently false.”

“A superior court judge determined that Mr. Stene should be released, notwithstanding the considerations in section 515(1)(b) of the Criminal Code,” the complaint reads. “Therefore, the duty to warn should not have been triggered.”

The complaint also says the public warning, shared on the EPS Facebook page, generated comments that included “threats to cause significant harm, including death, to Mr. Stene. Some of the posts even included the address of where it is believed he is living at.”

Jones has also previously said that both Stene and his mother had faced death threats following his release.

–With files from Emily Mertz and Phil Heidenreich, Global News