Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of 8-year-old girl in west Edmonton

A 37-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault with a weapon, after an eight-year-old girl reported being pulled into a vehicle and assaulted on March 10.

Police said the girl was walking home in the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by a vehicle. The man driving pulled her into the vehicle, sexually assaulted her and dropped her off nearby, Edmonton police said in a March 11 news release.

The girl immediately reported the incident to her parents, who contacted police.

The EPS asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Wade Stene, 37, was taken into custody without incident at his residence in Edmonton on March 21. He has since been remanded, police said in a news release Monday.

Stene is facing several charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

EPS said Stene reportedly lived and worked in multiple locations in Alberta and British Columbia, including Drayton Valley, Fort McMurray, Vernon and Kelowna.

Because of that, detectives are concerned there may be additional victims in other jurisdictions. Police are releasing photos of Stene and are encouraging any additional victims to speak to their local police department.

Stene is described as six-foot-two and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. Stene may alternate between having facial hair and being clean shaven.

Anyone in Edmonton who believes they may have been victimized by Stene is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.