Crime

2 charged with following drug-trafficking investigation in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 5:00 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford.
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people were charged on Thursday following a drug-trafficking investigation in Bradford, Ont., South Simcoe police say.

According to police, officers conducted a “high-risk” take-down in the area of Holland Street West and Harmony Crescent Thursday, when two men were arrested without incident.

Police seized one ounce of suspected cocaine and half an ounce of suspected fentanyl

Shane Trought, 25, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with cocaine and fentanyl trafficking, as well as possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Bradley Milne, 30, from Bradford, was charged with cocaine and fentanyl possession.

Both Trought and Milne were released with future court dates.

