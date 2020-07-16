Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Orillia OPP investigating ‘serious’ crash in Oro-Medonte, 1 with life-threatening injuries

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 11:59 am
A 30-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A 30-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a “serious” crash that took place on Penetanguishene Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police say a crash occurred between a car and a trailer west of Horseshoe Valley Road and east of Highway 400.

Read more: 18-year-old man charged with arson following Alliston, Ont., fire

As a result of the collision, a 30-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Trending Stories

Two children were sent to a Barrie, Ont., hospital by Simcoe County paramedics as a precaution.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough car accident sends a child and woman to hospital
Peterborough car accident sends a child and woman to hospital
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPBarrie newsHighway 400Orillia OPPSimcoe CountyOro-MedonteSimcoe County ParamedicsHorseshoe Valley RoadOro-Medonte crashOro-Medonte Penetanguishene RoadPenentanguishene Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers