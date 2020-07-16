Orillia OPP investigating ‘serious’ crash in Oro-Medonte, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a “serious” crash that took place on Penetanguishene Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police say a crash occurred between a car and a trailer west of Horseshoe Valley Road and east of Highway 400.

As a result of the collision, a 30-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two children were sent to a Barrie, Ont., hospital by Simcoe County paramedics as a precaution.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

