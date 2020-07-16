Menu

Canada

OPP investigating sudden death in Tiny Township

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 4:07 pm
Police say the woman was kayaking at Tiny Marsh and that fire services pulled her out from the water without vital signs.
The OPP say they’re investigating a sudden death after a 42-year-old Springwater, Ont., woman disappeared into the waters of the Tiny Marsh while kayaking on Wednesday.

Police say fire services found the woman and pulled her from the water without vital signs.

Emergency personnel weren’t able to save the woman, and she was subsequently pronounced dead at Georgian Bay General Hospital.

The coroner’s office has been contacted and an autopsy will be conducted at a future date to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Southern Georgian Bay OPPSpringwaterTiny TownshipGeorgian Bay General HospitalTiny MarshTiny Township death
