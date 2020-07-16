OPP investigating sudden death in Tiny Township

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP say they’re investigating a sudden death after a 42-year-old Springwater, Ont., woman disappeared into the waters of the Tiny Marsh while kayaking on Wednesday.

Police say fire services found the woman and pulled her from the water without vital signs.

Emergency personnel weren’t able to save the woman, and she was subsequently pronounced dead at Georgian Bay General Hospital.

The coroner’s office has been contacted and an autopsy will be conducted at a future date to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

