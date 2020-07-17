Man arrested for voyeurism incidents in Wilmot: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in connection with voyeurism incidents that were reported in Wilmot.

Police say the incidents occurred in the hamlet of St. Agatha earlier this month.

Read more: 9 prowling incidents reported in Waterloo University District over past 4 months

They are not sure if the incidents are connected to a string of voyeurism incidents that have occurred in Waterloo’s University District over the past few months.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, investigators will be looking into these incidents and the ones within the University district to see if they are related,” Const. Ashley Dietrich said through email.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say when or how many incidents were connected to the case.

The man is facing several charges including voyeurism, criminal harassment and trespass by night.