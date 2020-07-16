9 prowling incidents reported in Waterloo University District over past 4 months

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating nine prowling incidents in Waterloo’s University District over the past four months, including several from one address.

Police say women have been reporting the incidents, all of which occurred overnight since April 3.

In each incident, police say a prowler has been reported looking in windows or lurking between homes.

In some cases, the suspect has been described as a white man who is around 20 to 30 years of age, six feet tall, with a thin to medium build.

They say officers are checking to see if the incidents are connected.

Police offered some details with regards to each incident:

April 3, 11:30 p.m., Hawthorn Street – a woman spotted a man standing outside her bedroom window. Further investigation revealed her screen had been cut.

May 29, 12:40 a.m., Fir Street – a woman observed an individual standing on a garbage bin, peering through a window.

May 29, 2:40 a.m., Fir Street – a woman observed a person standing outside her bedroom window.

June 17, 1:42 a.m., Fir Street – a woman reported a suspicious man standing between two houses in the area.

June 21, 12:25 a.m., Kingscourt Drive – a woman observed a man peering into several units within the area.

June 21, 11:10 p.m., Fir Street – a woman reported dogs barking and believed someone was outside her window.

June 21, 11:20 p.m., Clayfield Avenue – a woman reported a man peering into a bedroom and bathroom window.

July 4, 12:55 a.m., Hickory Street West – a woman reported a man peering through a window.

July 7, 11:30 p.m., Ezra Avenue – a woman reported a suspicious man in the area.

In addition to the most recent occurrences, officers are checking to see if others which were reported in the area in 2019 are also connected.

Officers will be in the area on Thursday to canvas students and offer safety tips.

Police are reminding area residents to report suspicious activity immediately and to remain cautious when people are spotted lurking near windows at night.

They also suggest installing motion sensor lighting or leaving exterior lights on while also keeping all windows and doors locked, while closing curtains or blinds.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.