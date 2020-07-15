Woman hit by garbage truck in Kitchener has died: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 68-year-old woman who was hit by a garbage truck in Kitchener on Monday morning has died as a result of her injuries.

Police say the woman was walking her dog on Tuerr Drive, crossing the road toward Countryside Crescent.

The woman was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for around five hours as they investigated the incident on Monday.

On Tuesday, they said they are continuing to investigate the matter and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8835.