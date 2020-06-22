Menu

Crime

4 injured in crash involving ION LRT vehicle in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 10:12 am
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21.
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Four people were taken to hospital on Sunday night after a collision between an ION LRT vehicle and a car in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to Courtland Avenue and Ottawa Street at around 8:40 p.m.

Police allege the man driving the car was stopped on Courtland Avenue for a red light when the car moved forward and was struck by the LRT vehicle.

The 35-year-old Kitchener man who was driving the car has been charged with running a red light.

The four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries although it has not been specified whether they were aboard the train or in the car.

