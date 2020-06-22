4 injured in crash involving ION LRT vehicle in Kitchener: police

Four people were taken to hospital on Sunday night after a collision between an ION LRT vehicle and a car in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were called to Courtland Avenue and Ottawa Street at around 8:40 p.m.
Police allege the man driving the car was stopped on Courtland Avenue for a red light when the car moved forward and was struck by the LRT vehicle.
The 35-year-old Kitchener man who was driving the car has been charged with running a red light.
The four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries although it has not been specified whether they were aboard the train or in the car.
