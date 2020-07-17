Proposed $100 loitering tickets in Kenora discriminates against homeless: activists

Send this page to someone via email

Activists in Kenora, Ont., are raising concerns about a proposed bylaw that they say discriminates against homeless and Indigenous people.

The bylaw would allow officers to ticket people who are on public property for an extended period of time. People found to have violated the bylaw, assuming it’s passed by Kenora’s council, could receive $100 tickets.

Some residents held protests, including one Thursday at City Hall — with more planned for Friday — saying the proposed law goes against human rights.

In a post on social media, the Kenora Fellowship Centre, a local organization that provides food, clothing, shelter and outreach for the city’s vulnerable populations, said they received a lot of feedback from their community members in opposition to the proposed bylaw.

“We have tried to keep the people we serve informed of things that will affect them,” the centre said on Facebook Wednesday. “Recently (we shared) the city’s proposed bylaw regarding loitering and the issue of public safety… so we shared this information and people were very upset. “One particular concern is public safety for all — people who are facing homelessness are at greater risk for violence and exploitation, including sexual exploitation and other forms.” According to the draft bylaw posted on the city’s meeting agenda, loitering is described as “to linger, hang out, travel idly, and includes to rest and to stand, sit or recline without a purpose relating to or any activity which is contrary to the property.”

The bylaw is expected to go to council on Tuesday for a vote, and if passed, will come into force and take effect on the date of its passing, the draft said.

Kenora's mayor, Dan Reynard, told Global News he won't comment before the vote, as he feels it would be 'premature,' but said his council needs to review additional information and "to have a wholesome discussion in order to make the best decision on this matter."

