Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man seen on controversial Winnipeg arrest video sentenced to 30 days

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 5:57 pm
A man seen being kicked by Winnipeg police during his arrest has been sentenced. A framegrab from the video is shown in a handout.
A man seen being kicked by Winnipeg police during his arrest has been sentenced. A framegrab from the video is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Winnipeg Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

A man seen on viral video being kicked by Winnipeg police during his arrest in June has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars.

The video of Flinn Dorian, 33, being arrested spread quickly online last month and sparked a conversation about police use of force in the city.

It shows Dorian laying face down on the ground struggling with police when one officer delivers two kicks to his arm. He’s then seen being hit by an officer’s stun gun and placed in handcuffs.

Read more: Video of officer kicking man doesn’t show context, say Winnipeg police

Critics called the kicks excessive, while the police said it was necessary to keep him from reaching for a knife in his waistband.

Dorian ultimately pleaded guilty to four charges on June 30: mischief over $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance, and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The assault charge was related to a domestic incident in May which was making its way through the court system, and for which he received time served.

As part of his probation orders following his release, Dorian will also need to attend counselling for addictions, according to his lawyer, James Wood, who added his willingness to attend treatment was one of the factors in his sentence.

Trending Stories

Read more: 14-year-old charged with 1st degree murder for death of Danielle Dawn Cote: Winnipeg police

“Also the fact that his common-law partner was advocating for him and really wanting to support him in every way she could, that was the other factor,” Wood said.

“And his aboriginal background, just his upbringing was pretty traumatic; some of the things he was going through, and some of the traumatic events that had triggered his substance abuse. Those were all factors that I believe were taken into account.”

Dorian was arrested after people phoned police to report a man was brandishing a gun on the sidewalk, which was later found to be an airsoft pistol.

Prior to this, he had caused over $10,000 worth of damage by fracturing a granite slab and using a brick to smash a window at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Dorian’s lawyer, he’ll likely be released before the end of July with good behaviour.

Winnipeg police show different angle to controversial arrest video
Winnipeg police show different angle to controversial arrest video
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg Police ServiceArrestViral VideoMischiefSentencedControversial arrestFlinn Doriankicked while arrestedpossessing a weaponWinnipeg police kick
Flyers
More weekly flyers