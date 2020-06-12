Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to address video showing officer kicking man on the ground

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 12:27 pm
Updated June 12, 2020 12:36 pm
Winnipeg police make controversial arrest near Centennial Concert Hall
Video posted on social media shows Winnipeg police arresting a man near the Centennial Concert Hall. The video shows an officer kicking the man arrested at once point.

Winnipeg police are holding a press conference Friday at 1 p.m. to address a video that circulated on social media Thursday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The video, taken Thursday morning during an arrest, shows officers arresting a man near the Centennial Concert Hall.

During the man’s arrest, an officer approaches and kicks the man twice while officers try to handcuff him.

Police said Thursday that the man ” appeared to be on methamphetamine” and allegedly damaged a large granite slab and used a brick to smash a window at the concert hall.

“He then brandished a handgun,  terrifying pedestrians and resulting in multiple calls to 911,” said police.

“He discarded the handgun but refused to comply with the officer’s demands to get on the ground. He assaulted one of the officers but was forced to the ground.”

Police said they struggled to handcuff the man, and they found a knife and a heavy bar on the man as well.

“The male was taken into custody without any injuries. Officers recovered the handgun at the scene.”

The man, 33, faces a slew of charges and is in custody.

Christina Leuprecht of the Royal Military College of Canada said the video shows the person “posed a serious risk to public and officer safety – and to himself.”

“At one point you see an officer with a C-7 in his hand … that’s a clear sign of imminent danger to someone’s life and the presence of a firearm.”

Leuprecht said the man appears to be too impaired to listen to police commands.

“During the kicking incidents, it appears that officers are disarming him; so, the kick may have been reasonable if the suspect did have a weapon in that hand – whether it was necessary is a (different) question.

“It’s a good example of a video clip that doesn’t tell the whole story.”

Police said they would be distributing new video around the incident after the press conference.

