Man found assaulted on busy West End roadway, say Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was assaulted and left on a busy West End roadway Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the report of an injured man on Sherbrook Street near Cumberland Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Police say the man had been assaulted.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and since been upgraded to stable, police said Thursday.
The major crimes unit continues to investigate.
Winnipeg police say they 'wouldn't expect' anyone intervene in violent assault
