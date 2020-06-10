Winnipeg police release photos of male following serious assault on Selkirk Avenue

Police have released photos of a male they’d like to identify after an assault in the North End last month.
In an email to media Wednesday, police said the release of the photos is part of an ongoing investigation into what they describe as a serious assault that happened in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue May 30.
The male in the photo is believed to be in his 20s, roughly five-feet-eight-inches in height, with a slim build and short hair, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
