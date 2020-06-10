Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police release photos of male following serious assault on Selkirk Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 5:23 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 5:52 pm
Winnipeg police want to identify this male following a serious assault on Selkirk Avenue May 30.
Winnipeg police want to identify this male following a serious assault on Selkirk Avenue May 30. Handout/WPS

Police have released photos of a male they’d like to identify after an assault in the North End last month.

In an email to media Wednesday, police said the release of the photos is part of an ongoing investigation into what they describe as a serious assault that happened in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue May 30.

Story continues below advertisement

The male in the photo is believed to be in his 20s, roughly five-feet-eight-inches in height, with a slim build and short hair, according to police.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police searching for suspect after hammer assault on 15-year-old boy

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg Police Service’s photo radar revenue plummets
Winnipeg Police Service’s photo radar revenue plummets

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegAssaultWinnipeg crimeassault investigationSelkirk Avenueserious assaultWinnipeg Serious Assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers