Winnipeg police searching for suspect after hammer assault on 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a serious assault in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday.
Police say they were called to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and found the young man on the sidewalk, suffering from serious head trauma.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains — with what police expect to be “life-altering injuries.”
Police believe the attack was unprovoked, and a singular male suspect is responsible.
Global News has learned the attacker used a hammer in the assault.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
