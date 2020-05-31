Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police searching for suspect after hammer assault on 15-year-old boy

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 1:42 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a serious assault in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and found the young man on the sidewalk, suffering from serious head trauma.

READ MORE: Winnipeg men arrested for first-degree murder in death of Nairne Chapais

He was taken to hospital, where he remains — with what police expect to be “life-altering injuries.”

Police believe the attack was unprovoked, and a singular male suspect is responsible.

Global News has learned the attacker used a hammer in the assault.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police appeal for witness in stabbing homicide on city bus
Winnipeg police appeal for witness in stabbing homicide on city bus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers