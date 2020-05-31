Winnipeg police searching for suspect after hammer assault on 15-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a serious assault in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and found the young man on the sidewalk, suffering from serious head trauma.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains — with what police expect to be “life-altering injuries.”

Police believe the attack was unprovoked, and a singular male suspect is responsible.

Global News has learned the attacker used a hammer in the assault.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

7:41 Winnipeg police appeal for witness in stabbing homicide on city bus Winnipeg police appeal for witness in stabbing homicide on city bus