Crime

Winnipeg police to update on homicide, sexual assault arrests Friday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 11:40 am
Police on scene in the area of King Street and McDermot Avenue.
Police on scene in the area of King Street and McDermot Avenue. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are updating two cases Friday, including a homicide and a sexual assault from earlier this month.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on May 21. Police have not released his name.

Police found the wounded man on the front steps of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting.

He was taken to hospital, but later died.

READ MORE: One man arrested after heavy police presence shuts down part of Exchange District

On May 27, police shut down a portion of the Exchange District during the arrest of a suspect.

Police are also releasing information about a sexual assault arrest. Someone was assaulted May 17 in Kildonan Park.

In addition, police will release information on a bizarre joyride Friday morning which involved a naked man who stole an ambulance and crashed it into a cultural centre in the West End. Find more information about that here.

