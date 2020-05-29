Winnipeg police to update on homicide, sexual assault arrests Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are updating two cases Friday, including a homicide and a sexual assault from earlier this month.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on May 21. Police have not released his name.

Police found the wounded man on the front steps of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting.

He was taken to hospital, but later died.

READ MORE: One man arrested after heavy police presence shuts down part of Exchange District

On May 27, police shut down a portion of the Exchange District during the arrest of a suspect.

Police are also releasing information about a sexual assault arrest. Someone was assaulted May 17 in Kildonan Park.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, police will release information on a bizarre joyride Friday morning which involved a naked man who stole an ambulance and crashed it into a cultural centre in the West End. Find more information about that here.