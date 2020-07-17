Menu

Crime

Man charged with not self-quarantining after arriving to N.S. from California

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Global News

A 23-year-old man has been charged by New Glasgow Regional Police with violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, police said that on Wednesday they responded to a business parking lot on Westville Road, where a man who had entered Canada from California failed to self-quarantine for 14 days as directed by the Health Protection Act.

Read more: Coronavirus — How is Canada planning to enforce mandatory self-isolation?

A spokesperson for New Glasgow Regional Police, Constable Ken Macdonald, said the call came in from a concerned citizen.

“Police went, and consulted with Public Health – identified that he came in and didn’t self isolate. He’s from Nova Scotia, but lives in California,” said Macdonald.

He also said that he doesn’t know how long the man has been in the province, adding that he has been fined $1,000 for violating the the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.

Halifax’s transit union calling on city to bring back full bus service
Halifax’s transit union calling on city to bring back full bus service

“New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank most residents who are adhering to the directives set forth under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts,” police said.

“But the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives are putting health and safety at risk.”

New Glasgow Regional Police are reminding residents to report any violation under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts by calling (902) 752-1941.

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacovid-19 newsQuarantinehealth protection actfailure to self-quarantine
